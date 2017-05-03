Match ends, Reading Ladies 0, Chelsea Ladies 4.
Reading Women v Chelsea Ladies
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 2Jane
- 6McGee
- 3ScottBooked at 24minsSubstituted forPotterat 66'minutes
- 23Rowe
- 8AllenBooked at 19mins
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forMooreat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7FurnessBooked at 90mins
- 15Green
- 20FletcherSubstituted forLinnettat 45'minutes
- 9Bruton
Substitutes
- 10Lahmari
- 16Linnett
- 17Estcourt
- 18Moore
- 21Moloney
- 22Potter
- 34O'Rourke
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 3Blundell
- 4Bright
- 18Mjelde
- 15England
- 24Spence
- 17ChapmanBooked at 90mins
- 21Cooper
- 23BachmannSubstituted forDavisonat 73'minutes
- 9AlukoSubstituted forDunnat 61'minutes
- 8CarneySubstituted forJiat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Fahey
- 7Davison
- 10Ji
- 19Dunn
- 22Cuthbert
- 40Kitching
- Referee:
- Chris O'Donnell
- Attendance:
- 797
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Ladies 0, Chelsea Ladies 4.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rachel Furness (Reading Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Carly Telford (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies).
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Booking
Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Rebecca Jane.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies).
Kirsty McGee (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kirsty McGee (Reading Ladies).
Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Ladies 0, Chelsea Ladies 4. Hannah Blundell (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anna Green (Reading Ladies).
Attempt missed. Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Gemma Davison replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Carly Telford.
Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Ramona Bachmann (Chelsea Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Ladies 0, Chelsea Ladies 3. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Ji So-Yun replaces Karen Carney.
Attempt missed. Deanna Cooper (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty McGee.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Ladies. Jo Potter replaces Harriet Scott.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Ladies 0, Chelsea Ladies 2. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Ladies. Jade Moore replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Crystal Dunn replaces Eniola Aluko.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Kirsty McGee.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Harriet Scott.