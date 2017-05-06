Match ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0.
Sunderland Ladies 1-0 Bristol City Women
-
Sunderland Ladies overcame Bristol City Women to remain unbeaten from three Spring Series games so far thanks to their first league goal of 2017.
Lucy Staniforth's penalty with 14 minutes remaining settled a close top-flight game at The Hetton Centre.
Staniforth had earlier been denied by Caitlin Leach's low save before hitting the bar from a direct free-kick.
The Vixen's Leach also saved from Abbey Joice, before Jodie Brett and Claire Emslie went close at the other end.
But centre-back Hayley Ladd's challenge on Joice in the area left Staniforth to win the game and move the Lady Black Cats to third in the table after three games - and three league clean sheets - this term.
Bristol City - who were promoted to Women's Super League One as WSL 2 runners-up last year - drop to fourth.
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 31Preuss
- 7RamshawSubstituted forLeonat 62'minutes
- 5Bannon
- 14Sharp
- 2Holmes
- 37Staniforth
- 28HillSubstituted forLambertat 62'minutes
- 21Williams
- 20Bruinenberg
- 10Roche
- 17Joice
Substitutes
- 8Gibson
- 11Watt
- 16Lambert
- 27Stonehouse
- 30Leon
Bristol City Women
- 1Leach
- 3AlexanderSubstituted forSawyerat 90+1'minutes
- 18Brown
- 21Turner
- 11Esmlie
- 7Arthur
- 23EvansSubstituted forWilsonat 72'minutes
- 8Ladd
- 26Wilson
- 28WoodhamSubstituted forAllenat 61'minutes
- 14Brett
Substitutes
- 12Allen
- 13Watson
- 15Sawyer
- 19Wilson
- 25Jones
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
- Attendance:
- 277
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0.
Attempt saved. Stephanie Roche (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC).
Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC).
Foul by Abby Holmes (Sunderland Ladies).
Paige Sawyer (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Paige Sawyer replaces Megan Alexander.
Corner, Sunderland Ladies. Conceded by Megan Alexander.
Beverly Leon (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hailey Ladd (Bristol City WFC).
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
(Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies).
Millie Turner (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 1, Bristol City WFC 0. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Sunderland Ladies. Abbey Joice draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Hailey Ladd (Bristol City WFC) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Ellie Wilson replaces Giorgia Evans.
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt missed. Claire Esmlie (Bristol City WFC) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Abby Holmes (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Beverly Leon (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Mollie Lambert replaces Madelaine Hill.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Beverly Leon replaces Keira Ramshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City WFC. Flo Allen replaces Lily Woodham.
Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chloe Arthur (Bristol City WFC).
Abby Holmes (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Megan Alexander (Bristol City WFC).
Attempt missed. Claire Esmlie (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Poppy Wilson (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stephanie Roche (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bristol City WFC. Conceded by Anke Preuss.
Attempt saved. Poppy Wilson (Bristol City WFC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.