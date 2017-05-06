Sunderland Ladies 1-0 Bristol City Women

Lucy Staniforth's winner capped an impressive individual display

Sunderland Ladies overcame Bristol City Women to remain unbeaten from three Spring Series games so far thanks to their first league goal of 2017.

Lucy Staniforth's penalty with 14 minutes remaining settled a close top-flight game at The Hetton Centre.

Staniforth had earlier been denied by Caitlin Leach's low save before hitting the bar from a direct free-kick.

The Vixen's Leach also saved from Abbey Joice, before Jodie Brett and Claire Emslie went close at the other end.

But centre-back Hayley Ladd's challenge on Joice in the area left Staniforth to win the game and move the Lady Black Cats to third in the table after three games - and three league clean sheets - this term.

Bristol City - who were promoted to Women's Super League One as WSL 2 runners-up last year - drop to fourth.