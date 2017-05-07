First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Birmingham City Ladies v Liverpool Ladies
-
Line-ups
Birmingham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 6Harrop
- 25Mannion
- 3Sargeant
- 16Peplow
- 11Hegerberg
- 8Mayling
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 27Brazil
- 13EwersSubstituted forCarterat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Baggaley
- 4Carter
- 9White
- 12Stringer
- 15Wellings
- 19Westwood
- 23Haines
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 22Greenwood
- 6Ingle
- 5Bonner
- 4Stoney
- 36Hodson
- 17Charles
- 8Coombs
- 10Weir
- 9Clarke
- 40Harding
Substitutes
- 7Longhurst
- 11van de Sanden
- 12Gibbons
- 18Johnson
- 20Zelem
- 26Fletcher
- Referee:
- Robbie Dadley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Jessica Carter replaces Marisa Ewers because of an injury.
Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).
Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.
Ellie Brazil (Birmingham City Ladies) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chloe Peplow (Birmingham City Ladies).
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.