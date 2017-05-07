Women's Super League 1
Birmingham City Ladies0Liverpool Ladies0

Birmingham City Ladies v Liverpool Ladies

Line-ups

Birmingham City Ladies

  • 30Berger
  • 6Harrop
  • 25Mannion
  • 3Sargeant
  • 16Peplow
  • 11Hegerberg
  • 8Mayling
  • 2Williams
  • 7Ayisi
  • 27Brazil
  • 13EwersSubstituted forCarterat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Baggaley
  • 4Carter
  • 9White
  • 12Stringer
  • 15Wellings
  • 19Westwood
  • 23Haines

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 22Greenwood
  • 6Ingle
  • 5Bonner
  • 4Stoney
  • 36Hodson
  • 17Charles
  • 8Coombs
  • 10Weir
  • 9Clarke
  • 40Harding

Substitutes

  • 7Longhurst
  • 11van de Sanden
  • 12Gibbons
  • 18Johnson
  • 20Zelem
  • 26Fletcher
Referee:
Robbie Dadley

Match Stats

Home TeamBirmingham City LadiesAway TeamLiverpool Ladies
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Jessica Carter replaces Marisa Ewers because of an injury.

Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).

Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).

Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) because of an injury.

Ellie Brazil (Birmingham City Ladies) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies).

Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

Attempt blocked. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.

Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chloe Peplow (Birmingham City Ladies).

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.

Attempt saved. Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Ladies422012758
2Chelsea Ladies2200100106
3Arsenal Ladies31208535
4Sunderland Ladies31201015
5Manchester City Women21102114
6Birmingham City Ladies30301103
7Bristol City Women310246-23
8Reading Women4103510-53
9Yeovil Town Ladies4004417-130
