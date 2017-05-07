Foul by Tessel Middag (Manchester City Women).
Reading Women v Manchester City Women
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 3Scott
- 6McGee
- 15Green
- 22Potter
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 23Rowe
- 16Linnett
- 9Bruton
- 18Moore
- 2Jane
- 10Lahmari
- 14van den Berg
- 17Estcourt
- 20Fletcher
- 21Moloney
Manchester City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 2Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Beattie
- 3Stokes
- 4Middag
- 24Walsh
- 10Lloyd
- 12Stanway
- 16Ross
- 17Parris
- 7Asllani
- 8Scott
- 9Duggan
- 11Christiansen
- 20Campbell
- 23McManus
- 26Roebuck
- Paul Forrester
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).
Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).
Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Reading Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Reading Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).
Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).
Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kirsty McGee (Reading Ladies).
Foul by Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women).
Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel Furness.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies).
Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).
Jo Potter (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).
Foul by Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women).
Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.