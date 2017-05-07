Women's Super League 1
Reading Women0Manchester City Women1

Reading Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 3Scott
  • 6McGee
  • 15Green
  • 22Potter
  • 7Furness
  • 8Allen
  • 23Rowe
  • 16Linnett
  • 9Bruton
  • 18Moore

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 10Lahmari
  • 14van den Berg
  • 17Estcourt
  • 20Fletcher
  • 21Moloney

Manchester City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 2Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Middag
  • 24Walsh
  • 10Lloyd
  • 12Stanway
  • 16Ross
  • 17Parris

Substitutes

  • 7Asllani
  • 8Scott
  • 9Duggan
  • 11Christiansen
  • 20Campbell
  • 23McManus
  • 26Roebuck
Referee:
Paul Forrester

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamManchester City Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Tessel Middag (Manchester City Women).

Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).

Foul by Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women).

Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Reading Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Reading Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Attempt missed. Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Attempt missed. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).

Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).

Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women).

Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kirsty McGee (Reading Ladies).

Foul by Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women).

Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jane Ross (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rachel Furness.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Attempt saved. Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kirsty Linnett (Reading Ladies).

Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester City Women).

Jo Potter (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).

Foul by Carli Lloyd (Manchester City Women).

Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Ladies422012758
2Chelsea Ladies2200100106
3Arsenal Ladies31208535
4Sunderland Ladies31201015
5Manchester City Women21102114
6Birmingham City Ladies30301103
7Bristol City Women310246-23
8Reading Women4103510-53
9Yeovil Town Ladies4004417-130
