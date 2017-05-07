Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Yeovil Town Ladies v Arsenal Ladies
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 13Walsh
- 10Jones
- 5Cousins
- 16Jackson
- 26Short
- 23Bleazard
- 20Clark
- 9Heatherson
- 4Curson
- 11Lawrence
- 21Quinn
Substitutes
- 2Haigh
- 3Burridge
- 6Williams
- 7Wiltshire
- 8Jones
- 15Snook
- 28Pusey
Arsenal Ladies
- 1van Veenendaal
- 2Scott
- 20Janssen
- 32Patten
- 24Wubben-Moy
- 6Williamson
- 8Nobbs
- 21van de Donk
- 9Carter
- 14Taylor
- 17O'Reilly
Substitutes
- 4Williams
- 7Kelly
- 11Humphrey
- 13Moorhouse
- 15McCabe
- 16Quinn
- 23Mead
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Arsenal Ladies 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Arsenal Ladies 4.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Helen Bleazard.
Attempt missed. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 1, Arsenal Ladies 4. Lucy Quinn (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alex Scott (Arsenal Ladies).
Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Ladies) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Helen Bleazard.
(Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucy Quinn (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Ladies).
Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay in match Danielle Carter (Arsenal Ladies) because of an injury.
Anna Patten (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Arsenal Ladies 4. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Ladies) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anna Patten.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Nadia Lawrence.
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Arsenal Ladies 3. Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danielle Carter with a cross.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Molly Clark (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Heather O'Reilly (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellen Curson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Helen Bleazard.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies).
Nia Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Hannah Short, Yeovil Town Ladies. Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Arsenal Ladies 2.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Arsenal Ladies 1. Jodie Taylor (Arsenal Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Ellen Curson.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Ann-Marie Heatherson.
Corner, Arsenal Ladies. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nia Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies).