Scott Sinclair: Premier League players will eye a move to Celtic

Scott Sinclair insists many Premier League players would relish the chance to follow him to Celtic.

The winger, 28, endured frustration with Manchester City then Aston Villa, but has hit 25 goals for the champions in his first season in Scotland.

Sinclair has thrived as Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title.

"Loads of players in the Premier League who are in and out of teams will definitely look at Celtic and think, 'I want to be part of that'," he said.

"That's down to how well we've done as a team.

"I don't think there'd be much more to encourage other players - they just need to look at the team and look at what we've done.

"When you look at how big Celtic is, and hopefully we keep going unbeaten and get the treble, all you have to do as a player is look at that success and think, it's a great club."

Brendan Rodgers' side need to win the Scottish Cup final to seal a first treble since 2001, having lifted the League Cup in November, and are striving to complete the domestic campaign unbeaten.

They take on Aberdeen, second in the Premiership, in the Hampden showpiece on 27 May.

Sinclair, one of three Celtic nominees for PFA Scotland's Premiership player of the year award, may attract suitors from elsewhere, but insists he will remain a Celtic player next season.

"Being back playing football week in, week out, scoring goals, and the main thing is to be under a manager who believes in you," he said of his time in Glasgow.

"I'm sure the manager will add to the squad and if we can keep most of the team we can keep improving. We're getting better with each game, and that's down to the manager, his tactics and what he brings.

"Up until now we've been taking every game as it comes and with the last four [games] in the league, that's what we should keep doing: stay professional, stay mentally strong, keep battling through and getting results."