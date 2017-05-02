Ipswich Town prospect Andre Dozzell agrees contract extension

Andre Dozzell's most recent first-team game was in a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on 22 April

Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell has agreed a contract extension with the Championship club to run until 2020.

The 17-year-old has made 11 first-team appearances, nine of them this season.

His only goal so far came on his debut last term, when he scored against Sheffield Wednesday when aged just 16 years 11 months and 15 days.

"I've been in and around the first-team this season and that's my goal, to play regularly for the team," midfielder Dozzell told the club website.

"It was hard when I wasn't involved over the first half of the season but I can see why I wasn't.

"The Championship is a tough league and it's difficult to throw someone of my age into those types of games but I've been working hard in the gym to become bigger and stronger," the England Under-17 international added.

He is the son of former Ipswich forward Jason Dozzell, who remains the youngest goalscorer in the top-flight of English football, having netted on his debut in 1984 aged just 16 years and 57 days.