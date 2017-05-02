Jonathan Kodjia: Aston Villa striker may miss start of 2017-18 with broken ankle

Jonathan Kodjia is likely to need surgery on his broken ankle

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia could miss the start of next season after breaking his ankle.

The 27-year-old, Villa's top scorer this season, was hurt in Saturday's 1-0 Championship defeat by Blackburn.

A club statement said the injury is likely to require surgery, which could then rule Kodjia out of pre-season and the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Kodjia, who has scored 19 goals for Villa this season, will visit a specialist for further tests.

The former Bristol City striker was taken off on a stretcher in the club's penultimate league match of the season.

"He looked in a bit of pain," manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM after the match.

Kodjia will miss the start of Ivory Coast's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign at home to Guinea in June.

He could also be absent from their back-to-back games against Gabon in 2018 World Cup qualifying in late August and early September.

The Elephants are top of Group C, which also includes Morocco and Mali, with four points from two matches so far.

He played twice for Ivory Coast earlier this year at the Africa Cup of Nations.