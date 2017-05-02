Eastleigh: Stewart Donald calls for wiser transfer spending in summer

Andy Hessenthaler will be Eastleigh assistant manager in 2017-18

Eastleigh chairman Stewart Donald hopes new management pairing Richard Hill and Andy Hessenthaler will spend wisely on the squad for next season.

Donald confirmed Hill will take permanent charge of the Spitfires for a second time after a turbulent season which saw three changes in management.

Former Gillingham boss Hessenthaler will be Hill's assistant.

"We should be achieving much more than we have this year for the money we've been spending," Donald said.

The National League side parted company with Chris Todd, Ronnie Moore and Martin Allen this season as they finished a disappointing 15th.

Hill returned as director of football and caretaker manager in February.

"Since Richard left the first time, I've given other managers more money to spend on the squad than he had," Donald told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm hoping that if we can give him a little bit of that extra money, we will do a lot better. But, Richard and Andy have got to spend the money right over the summer."

Midfielder Ben Strevens will continue on Eastleigh's coaching team alongside Paul Reid on the scouting side.