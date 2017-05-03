David Healy wins April manager of the month award

Linfield boss David Healy scored 36 goals for Northern Ireland in 95 appearances

The awards keep coming for Linfield boss David Healy who has picked up the April manager of the month award after guiding the Blues to the league title.

Healy's team enjoyed a superb run-in collecting 43 points out of a possible 45 to lift the Gibson Cup on Saturday for the first time since 2012.

Linfield won six matches in April and will now play Coleraine in the Irish Cup final on Saturday.

"It's all down to the players, they are the guys who win games," said Healy.

Winning the County Antrim Shield this season brought Healy his first piece of silverware as Linfield manager.

Last season, his first in charge, ended in disappointment finishing as runners-up to Crusaders in the Irish Premiership and an Irish Cup final defeat by Glenavon.

Healy says his players are determined to enjoy Saturday's showpiece finale to the season at Windsor Park, adding: "we have something to prove after last year's defeat".