Megan Walsh: Yeovil Town Ladies sign ex-Notts County goalkeeper for Spring Series
- From the section Women's Football
Women's Super League One club Yeovil Town Ladies have signed former Notts County goalkeeper Megan Walsh for the rest of the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series.
The 22-year-old England Under-23 international will be eligible for Wednesday's match against Bristol City.
Walsh was available after Notts folded on 21 April, and Yeovil needed a keeper after first-choice Charlotte Haynes was ruled out for eight weeks.
"What better way to get stuck in than the derby," she told the club website.