Gateshead offer Hogan, Mafuta, O'Donnell and Smith new contracts

Gateshead captain Liam Hogan played all but two of Gateshead's 46 league games this season

Gateshead are in discussions to offer new deals to JJ O'Donnell, George Smith, Liam Hogan and Gus Mafuta for next season's National League campaign.

O'Donnell returned from injury to play four games at the end of the season.

Captain Hogan, full-back Smith and midfielder Mafuta were all regulars for Neil Aspin's team.

Manager Aspin has retained 14 players, and released five in Mitch Brundle, Toby Ajala, Nick Cassidy, Shaun MacDonald and Jack Elliott.

The Tynesiders missed out on the play-offs, finishing three places and twelve points behind fifth-placed Aldershot.

Retained players: James Montgomery, James Bolton, Manny Smith, Jamal Fyfield, Wes York, Danny Johnson, Danny Burns, Dan Hanford, Jordan Burrow, Macaulay Langstaff, Nyal Bell, Luke Hannant, Paddy McLaughlin and Tom White.