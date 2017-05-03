Michael O'Neill: NI boss says he has had 'no contact' over vacant Norwich job

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael O'Neill distances himself from Norwich City job

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has insisted that he has had "no contact" with Norwich City over the Canaries position.

On Tuesday, BBC Radio Norfolk reported that the Championship club had talked to O'Neill but he distanced himself from the role on Wednesday.

Norwich sacked Alex Neil in March, with Alan Irvine appointed interim manager.

Asked on Wednesday, if he had had any contact with the Canaries, formal or informal, O'Neill replied: "No."

"Nothing at all. There has been no contact between myself and Norwich City," O'Neill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland boss added:"Realistically, it's probably not what I would be looking for at this minute in time.

"I think the club are probably in the market for a head coach. I'm a manager. I've managed my country for the last five years and I intend to manage my country going forward.

"Any approach would have to be made through the Irish FA and it is my understanding that has not happened."

O'Neill added that the story "is just something which has obviously come from the media in England".

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson added: "In keeping with our policy, we refuse to comment on speculation regarding our manager."

O'Neill, 47, led Northern Ireland to the last 16 at Euro 2016, having signed a new four-year deal in March 2016.

Tuesday's report stated that O'Neill had been one of several candidates being spoken to.

O'Neill's current deal with the Irish FA includes a release clause fee of £750,000 for Premier League clubs, although it is understood to be lower for Championship sides.

City are expected to appoint a new head coach soon after the final game of the season, against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.