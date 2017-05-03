BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill distances himself from Norwich City job

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says he has had "no contact" over the Norwich City job, adding the role is "probably not what I would be looking for at this moment in time".

"I think the club are probably in the market for a head coach. I'm a manager. I've managed my country for the last five years. I intend to manage my country going forward," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.

Norwich sacked Alex Neil in March, with Alan Irvine appointed interim manager.

