Lawro's Premier League predictions v Leicester City fans Kasabian

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures are Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno from indie rock band Kasabian.

Meighan and Pizzorno are fans of Leicester City, their local team, and the band played at the Foxes' title-winning parade last season.

"Top of my list of Leicester heroes has to be Steve Walsh [who played for the club between 1986-2000]," Meighan told BBC Sport.

"Walsh would be captain of any all-time Leicester team," Pizzorno added. "Muzzy Izzet would be in there too of course, Emile Heskey as well - and obviously the entire first XI from last season. I can go through them all if you want, but we might be here a while."

"They are the untouchables," Meighan explained.

Leicester struggled in their title defence and the manager who won the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri, was sacked in January. However, the Foxes made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, further than any other English club.

"It's been surreal," Meighan said. "Getting so far in the Champions League was just a dream come true - and we nearly went through to the semi-finals, too.

"At times it has been a bit of a return to reality and there have been some bad times, but I think in the past few months things have turned around again. It has been another amazing season.

Kasabian performed at Leicester's title-winning parade last season - then Serge went to striker Jamie Vardy's wedding. "It was only two weeks after we had won the league so it was just another mad event. Me and [Foxes captain] Wes Morgan had a good little dance, it was lovely."

"What next? Top four. We have got to build on what we have done this season and move forward."

It took a late-season surge for Leicester to avoid relegation in their first season back in the top flight, 2014-15, and they are still not mathematically sure of staying up this time.

"It is hard to even know what to say we should hope for at Leicester any more," Pizzorno said.

"We have won the league, then fought relegation and reached the Champions League quarter-finals - so I don't even know what we are capable of next."

Premier League predictions - week 36 Result Lawro Tom Serge FRIDAY West Ham v Tottenham x-x 0-2 0-3 0-2 SATURDAY Man City v Crystal Palace x-x 3-0 1-1 3-0 Bournemouth v Stoke City x-x 1-1 2-0 2-1 Burnley v West Brom x-x 1-1 0-0 1-0 Hull City v Sunderland x-x 2-0 0-2 2-0 Leicester City v Watford x-x 2-0 3-0 2-1 Swansea City v Everton x-x 2-1 2-2 1-1 SUNDAY Liverpool v Southampton x-x 2-0 2-1 1-0 Arsenal v Man Utd x-x 1-1 0-2 0-2 MONDAY Chelsea v Middlesbrough x-x 3-0 4-1 4-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (20:00 BST)

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 games and speculation over manager Slaven Bilic's future does not look like it is going away.

Tottenham, meanwhile, just keep on winning - if they pick up three points at the London Stadium, it would be their 10th victory in a row.

Spurs don't concede many goals and the way they are winning is very impressive, as well as the results themselves. It is very difficult not to back them at the moment.

I still think the title is beyond Tottenham because I do not see Chelsea slipping up - but I don't see Mauricio Pochettino's side dropping points either.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Tom's prediction: Tottenham are flying. 0-3

Serge's prediction: 0-2

SATURDAY

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (12:30 BST)

I was a bit surprised to see Burnley win at Crystal Palace last weekend. The Clarets deserved to win too, but Palace were safe already - or as good as - so I don't think that defeat puts them back in trouble.

Mamadou Sakho's injury has weakened the Eagles at the back and, if Burnley can get through them, then Manchester City will too.

City have got three home games in a row now - against Palace, Leicester and West Brom - and as well as making the top four, I actually think they have got third place nailed on.

Sergio Aguero's injury is a blow, especially if it rules him out for the rest of the season, but Gabriel Jesus is fit again, so goals will not be a problem.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: 1-1

Serge's prediction: 3-0

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Both teams are safe but I wouldn't say they have nothing to play for - they could finish as high as eighth, or as low as 16th.

Out of the two managers, Stoke boss Mark Hughes is under a little bit more pressure to finish the season strongly because he has managed a ninth-place finish with the Potters in each of the past three seasons.

But even if they don't make the top half of the table this time, I don't think his side are under-achieving when you consider how much they have spent.

The Potters are still short of a bit of firepower but, while Wilfried Bony's loan deal did not work out, I think Saido Berahino will come good.

Berahino is such a good finisher, but he needs to be playing regularly to find his best form.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 2-0

Serge's prediction: It's horrible going second when you are making predictions. 2-1

Burnley v West Brom

With one win from their past five games, West Brom have hit the buffers a bit.

Burnley's victory at Crystal Palace was huge for them because they look like they are safe now.

The Clarets' victory at Selhurst Park was their first league away win of the season and thoroughly deserved, but they won't want to let their strong home form just peter out now.

I see this being a battle between two teams who always put in maximum effort, and I think they will both have something to show for it at the end.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: 0-0

Serge's prediction: Burnley at home are incredible. 1-0

Hull City v Sunderland

Sunderland are down, and it would not surprise me if they play with a bit more freedom now the pressure is off them.

But Hull know their strong home form is crucial to them staying up and they know they cannot afford to drop any points at the KCOM Stadium.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: Sunderland are gone so nothing really matters to them - they might go out and win it, knowing them. 0-2

Serge's prediction: 2-0

Leicester City v Watford

Neither Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare nor Watford boss Walter Mazzarri knows if they will be in charge next season.

Both of these sides are on the magic 40-point mark and, although they are not mathematically safe yet, it is fair to say that their managers are in more trouble than the teams are - especially Mazzarri.

Shakespeare was only given the Foxes job until the summer anyway, while nobody knows what Mazzarri's remit was at Watford - just survival, a top-half finish or something else?

A Foxes win would not improve his chances of staying in the job.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 3-0

Serge's prediction: I was going to say that. I'll go 2-1 instead.

Swansea City v Everton (17:30 BST)

Swansea have put a good little run together and seem to have the bit between their teeth a little bit - their point at Old Trafford last week was an excellent result.

Chelsea' 3-0 win at Goodison Park flattered them a little bit, but Everton still looked a bit flat to me.

I am not saying they are playing like they are ready for the beach, and their manager Ronald Koeman would not tolerate that either.

But the fact is the Toffees are the Premier League team with the least to play for in terms of league position, so there is nothing on the line for them in their last few fixtures - including their bonus for where they finish in the table.

Swansea, in contrast, are fighting for their lives.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tom's prediction: Swansea are in good form at the moment. 2-2

Serge's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Liverpool v Southampton (13:30 BST)

Liverpool got a good win at Watford last time out which means they have taken nine points from their past four games.

Yes, they will feel they should have beaten Crystal Palace at Anfield too, but that is still a decent haul and makes losing to the Eagles easier to swallow.

The Reds owe Saints after they lost to them in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, and I think they will get some revenge.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: 2-1

Serge's prediction: 1-0

Arsenal v Man Utd (16:00 BST)

I thought Arsenal had a bit of momentum until last weekend's north London derby, when their defeat showed their problems have not really gone away.

The Gunners really were put into place by Tottenham, in more ways than one.

Arsenal will be up for this game, but it will not be easy because Manchester United's injury list looks a lot shorter right now. I don't think there will be much in it.

I just don't think it is a game Arsene Wenger can afford to lose because, if he does, the roof really will fall in.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: Arsenal are in a real state at the moment. Pure panic. United will go there and win, I know they will. 0-2

Serge's prediction: I was going to say that, but now I can't - and I don't think United will win 1-0 or 3-0... can I go with the same score? I can? Great. 0-2

MONDAY

Chelsea v Middlesbrough (20:00 BST)

The title is in sight now for Chelsea and they are playing the second-worst team in the league, so there is only going to be one outcome here.

The good thing about Antonio Conte's side is that they just never stop. We saw last week how they struggled a bit against Everton, but found a way to overcome them.

I can see them putting so much pressure on Boro that the visitors just collapse.

Defeat would relegate Middlesbrough and they won't go down without a fight - but I don't see them getting anything at Stamford Bridge.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: Chelsea will just roll Boro over. 4-1

Serge's prediction: 4-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P34 W23 D0 L11

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke, Osi Umenyiora 90 Josh Franceschi, Goldie, Amy Macdonald, Colin Murray 88 Lawro (average after 35 weeks) 80 David Gower, Loyle Carner, Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Anthony Crolla, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley, Adrian Dunbar, Jermaine Jenas, Sting & son 50 Martin Kemp, Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, CFC Fan TV, Full Time DEVILS, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Moeen Ali, Lloyd Griffith, Charlie Nelson 10 Omid Djalili

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Liverpool 35 25 10 0 85 +2 2 Chelsea 34 25 5 4 80 -1 3 Man City 34 23 9 2 78 +1 4 Man Utd 34 22 10 2 76 +1 5 Arsenal 33 21 10 2 73 +1 6 Tottenham 34 21 10 3 73 -4 7 Leicester 34 20 6 8 66 +4 8 Crystal Palace 35 11 12 12 45 +8 9 Everton 35 9 18 8 42 -2 10 West Brom 34 11 10 13 43 -2 11 Stoke 35 10 11 14 41 +1 12 West Ham 35 9 9 17 36 +3 13 Bournemouth 35 8 9 18 33 -3 14 Sunderland 34 8 9 17 33 +6 15 Burnley 35 5 12 18 27 -1 16 Watford 34 7 6 21 27 -3 17 Southampton 33 5 8 20 23 -8 18 Middlesbrough 35 4 9 22 20 +1 19 Swansea 35 4 8 23 20 -1 20 Hull 35 3 4 28 13 -3

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League matches, Lawro got two correct results, with no perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 20 points.

He lost out to Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, who got three correct results, including one perfect score, for a tally of 60 points.