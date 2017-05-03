Former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner says the passion of Portsmouth supporters is the reason he wants to buy the club.

American billionaire Eisner, 75, has made a £5.67m offer to buy 100% of the club recently promoted to League One and invest another £10m in equity.

"I understand how to deal with people that care, I love that," he told BBC South Today.

"I think I'm a reasonable choice, but fans have to decide if I'm the reasonable choice or if there's some other choice or other direction."