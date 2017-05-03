Amy McDonald to be Rangers Ladies' new head coach

Amy McDonald (left), not to be confused with Amy MacDonald, is joining Rangers (pics: SNS)

Amy McDonald has been appointed the new head coach of Rangers Ladies.

But it's not Amy MacDonald, the Light Blues supporting singer-songwriter. It is the former Scotland international.

McDonald, 31, was head of youth with reigning Scottish champions Glasgow City and will take charge against Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Scottish singer MacDonald, 29, released her fourth album earlier this year and has sung the national anthem before Scotland matches.

Rangers, who were runners-up in 2014 and have been managed by former Accies coach Kevin Murphy, sit fifth in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

And new head coach McDonald told Rangers' website: "One of the huge draws coming into the club is that they have some fantastic youth players, not just at the first team at the moment but all the way throughout the academy.

"I think if we can finish top five then that would be an achievement this season, but it is really just a building block for next season and figuring out how far we can push."

McDonald hopes to persuade more of the large fan base who follow the Glasgow club's male team to watch their female counterparts.

"I think a lot of people do a comparison of both men and women's football, but women's football is entirely different," she added.

"Our game is never going to have the same physicality; it is never going to be the same as the men's side of the game.

"It is great to get people along to the games, particularly now the national team have qualified for the European Championships and there is a real buzz about the women's game in this country."