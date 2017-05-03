WSL 1 Spring Series: Cup finalists Manchester City and Birmingham City draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Women's FA Cup finalists Manchester City and Birmingham drew 1-1 in the league in a preview of 13 May's final.

Elsewhere in Women's Super League One, Chelsea won 4-0 at Reading, and Bristol City edged a five-goal thriller at fellow-newly-promoted club Yeovil Town.

Karen Carney, Drew Spence, Ji So-Yun and Hannah Blundell got Chelsea's goals as they went top after two wins from their opening two games.

Arsenal host Liverpool in the other mid-week game on Thursday.

In-form Chelsea - who hammered Yeovil 6-0 on Sunday - were comfortable winners again as Carney headed them in front in the first half before a clinical second-half display overwhelmed the hosts.

At Taunton Town, Bristol City started brightly and led through Claire Emslie's early penalty after the Scotland international was fouled by Yeovil's Lucy Quinn.

Annie Heatherson's header from Quinn's cross made it 1-1 before the break, and Sarah Wiltshire's superb, dipping volley put Yeovil ahead.

But Chloe Arthur's low finish saw Bristol City level before an unfortunate, looping own-goal from Nicola Cousins gave the visitors their first league win since promotion and left the Lady Glovers with three losses from three top-flight games so far.

Last year's champions Manchester City - playing their first league game of 2017, after their run to the Women's Champions League semi-finals - had to come from behind against a resolute Birmingham, who led through Emily Westwood's header from Coral-Jade Haines' first-half corner.

But England right-back Lucy Bronze's good run and finish made it 1-1 after the break, and World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd could have won it but was denied by a fine save from Ann-Katrin Berger of Birmingham, who drew for the second time in two games.