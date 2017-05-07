BBC Sport - BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017: Hedvig Lindahl on motherhood & penalty shootouts

Spotlight on the nominee: Hedvig Lindahl

Chelsea and Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl is hoping to win the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Lindahl joins Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta, and Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair on the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.

