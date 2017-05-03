Pedro Caixinha wants Rangers 'reaction' following 5-1 loss to Celtic

Pedro Caixinha takes his Rangers side to Firhill on Sunday

Scottish Premiership: Partick Thistle v Rangers Venue: Firhill Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha hopes for "a strong reaction" from his players following Saturday's 5-1 home defeat by Celtic.

Caixinha's side take on Partick Thistle at Firhill on Sunday.

"Today we had, in my opinion, our most important meeting with the players," he told the Rangers website.

"It regarded the present and the future, what it really means to defend this club and what it means to be here playing at this club."

Rangers are third in the Scottish Premiership - nine points behind Aberdeen and 36 off winners Celtic - and will also face Hearts and Aberdeen at home and St Johnstone away before the end of the season.

A top-four finish would secure a Europa League qualifying place and fifth-placed Hearts currently trail Rangers by 12 points.

"As I said at the end of the game, when something like this happens I am the one who is guilty and who is responsible," Caixinha said. "I need to lead by example and I am here to protect and defend the club, and the players as well.

"Another thing is to expect a reaction, and to expect a strong reaction from the players. That is the reason I am telling them what my intentions are with regards to next season.

Thistle lost to Rangers last month

"Of course, my intention is also how to conclude the four matches we have to face, and face thinking about winning, between now and the end of the season."

Last week, striker Kenny Miller, 37, agreed a new one-year contract with Rangers after netting 13 times so far this season.

Clint Hill, 38, and fellow defender Philippe Senderos, 32, are out of contract this summer when loan midfielders Emerson Hyndman, 21, and Jon Toral, 22, are due to return to their respective parent clubs Bournemouth and Arsenal.

"One of the things which brought us to the club at the end of a season was to be able to assess the players on a daily basis and up close," added Caixinha.

"We wanted to assess everything about the squad, the players and Scottish football in order for us to take decisions from this season into next season.

"We know what we want."