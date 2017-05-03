Luke Shaw: Manchester United left-back out with foot injury

Luke Shaw has made only 11 Premier League appearances this season

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Shaw, 21, is set to see a specialist to determine the extent of the injury after a scan on Monday revealed he has ligament damage.

The England defender left the field after only nine minutes of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea at Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Shaw will not play again this season at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Shaw has an important injury and we are waiting for one more opinion before the medical department decides what to do," said Mourinho.

"But he is out for the season."

The Red Devils face La Liga side Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Paul Pogba is fit to face Celta, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also ready to return, as is fellow centre-back Eric Bailly, who was forced off injured against Swansea.

"[Eric has] this kind of personality that fights against every problem, unless it's impossible," said Mourinho.

Manchester United have a maximum of seven games remaining this season, should they reach the Europa League final.