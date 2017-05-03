Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin signs new five-year deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made 10 first-team appearances for Everton

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The 20-year-old has made 10 first-team appearances since joining the Toffees from Sheffield United in August 2016.

He scored his first goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Hull City in March.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had since joining the club and I'm really looking forward to continuing my development here," he told Evertonfc.com.

"I hadn't expected things to move as fast as they have and to have played against the teams I have done.

"I'm very grateful for that and I'm working hard every day to improve," he added.