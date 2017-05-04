Scottish Gossip: Steven Naismith, Scott Brown, Scott Sinclair, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Naismith is keen to return to Rangers after Norwich failed to win promotion to the Premier League. The Scotland forward is one of the highest earners at the Canaries and has two years left on his contract. He would need to take a major pay cut to come to Ibrox.(Scottish Daily Express)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers cannot understand why his captain Scott Brown did not make the shortlist for the PFA player of the year award. Rodgers rates his captain as one of the best midfielders in Britain - alongside Chelsea's £32m star N'Golo Kante. (Scottish Daily Express)

Rodgers has warned Scottish football to get rid of racism or risk chasing top-class talent from the Premiership. He has spoken out after Rangers fan Paul Kenny pleaded guilty to making monkey gestures at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair during last weekend's Old Firm game.(Daily Record)

Anti-racism group Show Racism the Red Card calls the abuse "disgusting" and fears it takes Scottish football "back to a time where fans dehumanised ethnic minorities". A spokesman said: "One can think back to a time where Mark Walters was the object of race-based hate when football fans threw bananas at him." (Scottish Sun)

Steven Naismith played for Rangers for five years after joining from Kilmarnock in August 2007

The No Kingsford Stadium organisation is worried about fan segregation around the proposed site for Aberdeen's new stadium at high-profile matches against the likes of Celtic and Rangers. (Press and Journal)

Charlton striker Tony Watt, who spent the first half of the season at Hearts, launches his online film review site 'Watt to Watch' next month. "Want to give an honest review based only on the film not all the other stuff the critics write about. Simple reviews people can relate to," he promises. (Scotsman)

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli hits back at Rodgers' joke claim that the Italian is the best player he has ever coached. Rodgers made the gag during an awards ceremony at Celtic on Tuesday night. Balotelli has replied on Twitter: "Brendan Rodgers you are also the best manager I ever had. Amazing," complete with a cry-laughing emoji.(Daily Mail)

Manager Pedro Caixinha promises to "protect" Rangers from further pain following the 5-1 thrashing by Celtic. He says: "When something like this happens I am the one who is guilty and who is responsible. I need to lead by example and I am here to protect and defend the club, and the players as well. Another thing is to expect a reaction, and to expect a strong reaction from the players." (Daily Record)

Rangers chairman Dave King - who has been criticised by fans on social media for his non-attendance at the consecutive defeats by Celtic - was in Glasgow between the two Old Firm derbies. He was in the city to act as a witness at Craig Whyte's trial but was told he was not required. (Daily Telegraph)

Edinburgh will have the luxury of choosing between John Hardie (above) and Hamish Watson at number seven next season

Sunderland manager David Moyes has gone from being "the chosen one" at Manchester United to being relegated in the space of just four years. (Herald)

Former Rangers striker Derek Johnstone says club chairman Dave King should speak to the fans in Glasgow, not only at the North American supporters' convention in Las Vegas.(Evening Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mixed martial artists Stevie Ray, Marc Diakiese and Paul Craig are embroiled in a spat on social media over a comment Kirkcaldy's Ray made about Diakiese allegedly avoiding a fight. The UFC comes to Glasgow in July. (Scottish Sun)

By signing a new one-year contract at Edinburgh, John Hardie will give incoming head coach Richard Cockerill a selection headache, since Hamish Watson has been outstanding as openside flanker while Hardie has been injured.(National)