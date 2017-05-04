Morton's Jim Duffy joins Premiership nominees for manager of the year award

Brendan Rodgers, Derek McInnes, Alan Archibald and Jim Duffy are Scotland's managers' chosen four

Scotland's managers have nominated Aberdeen's Derek McInnes, Brendan Rodgers of Celtic, Partick Thistle's Alan Archibald and Morton's Jim Duffy for the manager of the year award.

Duffy is the only nominee from outside the Premiership, having led the Ton to the play-offs and the League Cup semis.

Rodgers is targeting the domestic treble in his first season in Scotland.

McInnes's Dons have reached two cup finals and are second in the league, while Thistle achieved a top-six spot.

The winner will be announced at PFA Scotland's annual awards dinner in Glasgow on Sunday.