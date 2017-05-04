Chris Cohen: Nottingham Forest midfielder to sign new contract

Chris Cohen has come back from three serious knee injuries during his decade at Nottingham Forest

Chris Cohen will sign a new contract with Nottingham Forest when the club know which division they will be playing in next season.

Forest face Ipswich Town on Sunday and must match or better Blackburn Rovers' result away against Brentford to be certain of staying in the Championship.

Forest's longest-serving player Cohen, 30, told BBC Radio Nottingham his deal "will all be sorted next week".

"I am just concentrating on winning on Sunday - that's what matters."

"I have always wanted to stay no matter where we are. Hopefully that will be in the Championship."

Forest are only above Blackburn Rovers by one goal, but if the Reds beat Ipswich then they could also finish above Birmingham City - if the Blues fail to win their final match of the season at Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Switzerland international midfielder Pajtim Kasami has left the club, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 24-year-old's loan deal from Greek side Olympiacos was not due to expire until the end of the season.

Kasami made 27 appearances this term, but has not played under new manager Mark Warburton.