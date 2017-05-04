Portsmouth: Michael Eisner knows takeover will be financially 'daunting'

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael Eisner: Portsmouth prospective owner outlines vision for club

Running Portsmouth FC would have "daunting" financial implications, according to the man who wants to take over the League Two club.

Former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner has told BBC Sport he thinks he is "the reasonable choice".

He has bid £5.67m to buy a 100% stake and invest a further £10m in equity.

"Fans have to decide if I'm the reasonable choice or if there's some other choice or other direction," he told BBC South Today.

Eisner will address shareholders and members of the Pompey Supporters' Trust (PST) at a town hall-style meeting at the city's Guildhall on Thursday.

"I've analysed what it's going to take financially and it's daunting," Eisner said. "It's not just the acquisition of the team, that's the least daunting.

"It is the stadium, it's the academy, the pitch, it's all the way I'm used to serving the public. Coming out of Disney, we're interested in everything. Every single detail, every seed, every piece of food.

"We've made an offer, which we believe is completely fair, completely consistent with what you would make in account of the investment and offer I make.

"I hope the fans and the investors see it that way. If they don't see it that way, they have an alternative, which is not ridiculous. So if that's the way they want to go, that's fine."

Portsmouth will be playing in League One next season after winning automatic promotion from the fourth tier and there is a possibility they could finish as champions if they win their final game at home to Cheltenham on Saturday.