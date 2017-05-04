Nyal Bell: Chester sign Gateshead striker on loan until January

Bell made three appearances for Chester on loan from Rochdale in 2016

Chester have signed Gateshead striker Nyal Bell on loan until 7 January.

It will be the 20-year-old's second spell at the club, having joined on loan from Rochdale in 2016.

Bell made nine appearances in 2016-17 for Gateshead, scoring twice.

Earlier on Thursday, Chester - who finished 19th in the National League - announced new deals for midfielder Wade Joyce and utility player Evan Horwood on one-year and six-month contracts respectively.