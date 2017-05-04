Kyle Walker: Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says defender focused on Spurs

Tottenham are four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Kyle Walker remains focused on Spurs, despite rumours linking the England right-back with a move.

There have been reports Walker, 26, is unhappy after being left out of the side in favour of Kieran Trippier for the Premier League win over Arsenal and the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

Tottenham travel to West Ham on Friday.

"All 21 players are focused to help achieve the things we want to achieve," said Pochettino on Thursday.

"I am so calm. The players are calm. It's important that the fans know that the players are calm and we will see at the end of the season whether the rumours are true."

Walker is in the squad for Friday's trip to the London Stadium, which kicks off at 20:00 BST, and has trained normally with the first team this week.

Second-placed Spurs can reduce the gap to Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table to one point with a win. The Blues host Middlesbrough on Monday (20:00).

Asked about Walker's absence in the north London derby and the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, Pochettino said: "For me every game is big. Crystal Palace was big. Swansea was a big game.

"It's because we have good players in the squad that it affects their team-mates and makes them better."