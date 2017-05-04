Bastia forfeit game after Lyon violence & must play two games behind closed doors

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, in red, is confronted by pitch-invading fans

Bastia will play two matches behind closed doors and have forfeited their match against Lyon after April's game was abandoned amid crowd violence.

Anthony Agostini - one of the club's directors - has been banned for four months for an altercation with Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the trouble.

The 16 April match at Bastia's ground on Corsica was abandoned at half-time after several pitch invasions.

Lyon are fourth in Ligue 1 with Bastia bottom.