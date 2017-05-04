Lee Hughes: Worcester City appoint veteran striker as their new joint manager

Lee Hughes scored 33 goals in 57 games after signing for Worcester City in September 2015

Lee Hughes has been given his first job in management after agreeing to rejoin one of his ex-clubs, relegated National League North side Worcester City.

Smethwick-born Hughes, 40, will work as joint-manager with John Snape at City, who will be in the Southern League - the seventh tier of English football.

Hughes was a City player when he first expressed an interest in succeeding Carl Heeley when he left in February.

Having been passed over, he joined Midlands rivals AFC Telford United.

But, having helped Telford stay in National League North, he left on Wednesday to return to Worcester, with whom he will carry on playing.

A club statement said: "The Board are excited with this new venture.

"During his time at the club, Lee Hughes was an influential part of the team.

"His new role as joint-manager will allow him to continue playing football, while the club utilise his vast experience and knowledge to coach and develop players."

Snape was already in joint charge of City - with midfielder Danny Jackman - after the long-serving Heeley stood down on 8 February after 22 years with the club.

Hughes' history in football

Former roofer Hughes started his career with Kidderminster Harriers before joining West Bromwich Albion, who he left for £5m when he signed for Coventry City in 2001.

He scored 203 league goals with seven different clubs and spent three years out of the game when he was sent to prison in August 2004 for causing death by dangerous driving.

After his release from prison in August 2007, he played at Oldham, Blackpool, Notts County and Port Vale.

He moved back to non-league football with Forest Green Rovers in January 2014, after which he returned to Kidderminster. After a brief stop at Ilkeston, Hughes joined Worcester in September 2015.

Worcester's place in football

Most renowned for their FA Cup win over then Second Division side Liverpool in 1959, Worcester have a history as a healthily-supported non-league club.

They were founder members of the Alliance Premier League when English football went to a fifth division in 1979.

But they have since mostly operated at sixth-tier level - and financial problems forced them to sell their old St George's Lane home four years ago,

After three seasons sharing with Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough, they have spent this season sharing Bromsgrove Rovers' home at Victoria Road.

But, while they await the next stage in their long-term battle to return to the city, they can look forward to several local derbies next season - against Redditch United, Stratford Town and promoted Hereford FC.