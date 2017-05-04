Garry Hill: Woking manager not offered new contract by club
Woking manager Garry Hill has left the National League club after not being offered a new contract.
In a statement, chairman Rosemary Johnson said the board was unable to offer Hill a new deal as the club is in negotiations with a potential investor.
Hill, 57, was appointed Cards boss in January 2011, leading them to promotion as Conference South champions in the 2011-12 season.
Woking finished 18th in the National League table this season.