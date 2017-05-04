Irish Cup final 2017: Healy out to make amends for defeat in last year's decider

Andrew Waterworth and David Ogilby in action during Linfield's 5-1 league win over Coleraine last month

Irish Cup final: Coleraine v Linfield Date: Saturday, 6 May Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Northern Ireland and the BBC Sport website. Live on Radio Ulster and Text Commentary on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy hopes his side can banish the memory of losing to Glenavon in last year's Irish Cup final when they face Coleraine in this year's decider at Windsor Park on Saturday.

A win in the showpiece game would seal a league and cup double for the Blues.

"We didn't have the right answers in the final last year and we have talked about the disappointment," said Healy.

"We were short of a mental edge and toughness to get over the line and we underachieved on the day."

"We started the game well but underperformed for the last 70 minutes and paid the price."

Linfield came from nine points behind Crusaders to win the Premiership for the first time since 2012

The final brings together the two form teams of 2017 in the Irish League, Linfield having won 18 and drawn one of their last 19 matches in all competitions, and their opponents' having tasted defeat only twice in their last 20 outings.

"In terms of being winners, Coleraine have a huge amount of experience in their dressing room in the form of their coaching team of Oran Kearney and William Murphy, but it will be interesting to see how their younger players cope playing in front of a crowd of 11 or 12,000," added Healy.

"From my point of view, I hope some of them freeze but I don't see them doing that. They are a talented bunch of young players."

Mulgrew eyes sixth Irish Cup winners' medal

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew is the only survivor from the team which started the game the last time the new Premiership champions lifted the premier piece of knockout silverware in the local game five years ago.

"Last year was a massive disappointment and we let everyone in our club down with our performance," argued the Blues' skipper.

"We are hungry and determined to win on Saturday and put ourselves in the history books by becoming another team from Linfield to win the double.

"From Coleraine's perspective, to come from where they were to finish third, qualify for Europe and get into a cup final is a fantastic achievement.

"Their chairman Colin McKendry had a vision, stuck by Oran as manager, and now he is reaping the rewards."

Coleraine's run to the final has seen them overcome derby rivals Ballymena United and holders Glenavon, and striker Eoin Bradley, who picked up a medal with the Lurgan Blues 12 months ago, is now part of the Bannsiders' camp.

"Linfield have proved that they are the strongest team in the league and they have been on a brilliant run of form but in the end, a cup final is a one-off match," said the forward.

"Glenavon went into the game as massive underdogs last season and it's the same again this year with Coleraine. Hopefully it will be the same outcome.

"We'll certainly be playing in front of a bigger crowd and in a bigger stadium than usual but once you're out on the field, you just treat it as another game.

"We have a good blend of youth and experience in our squad and have already secured a place in Europe which is a massive thing for the club. We will give it our best in the final and hopefully come away with the victory."

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney celebrates his side's semi-final win over Glenavon at Ballymena

Meanwhile Coleraine goalkeeper Chris Johns has been struck by the bond of togetherness in his team's dressing room and hopes they can carry that spirit into the decider.

"We've stuck together really well this year - there are no big egos in the squad and it has been a really good season so far.

"I've felt a real buzz going into training the last few weeks and it's surreal seeing all the flags flying around the town and on the way up to Ballycastle Road."