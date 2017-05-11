Aberdeen v Celtic: Both captains missing for game at Pittodrie

Captains Ryan Jack and Scott Brown both miss out at Pittodrie

Scottish Premiership

Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Date: Friday 11 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland and Sport website

Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack and Peter Pawlett are missing through injury for Friday's visit by champions Celtic.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Christie cannot play under the terms of his loan deal from the Dons' opponents, so teenagers Dean Campbell and Sebastian Ross are added to Derek McInnes' squad.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is still suspended, but defender Mikael Lustig returns after being rested.

Striker Moussa Dembele remains out with a hamstring injury.

The two sides meet again in the Scottish Cup final on 27 May and Dembele, Jack and Pawlett, who is awaiting results of a scan on an Achilles injury, are all injury doubts for the match at Hampden.

Aberdeen are 27 points adrift of the visitors in the Scottish Premiership but will officially secure the runners-up place if they secure at least a draw.

Celtic are unbeaten domestically this season in both league and cups.

Celtic are looking for a fourth straight victory.

Celtic have won their last five meetings with the Dons, four this season.

The Dons have lost their last two home games.

Celtic have yet to lose any of their eight top-flight games played on a Friday.

Aberdeen have won all seven of their Premiership games played at home on a Friday.

The Dons have not kept a clean sheet in their last 55 league games against Celtic.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We still feel there is a real importance to the game.

"I think the fact there will be a big crowd, it is live on TV and we're playing against the team who it's clear have been fantastic this season, I think we're all looking forward to it.

"Last week's win certainly helped matters in terms of securing second spot and I feel the concern is just ensuring we are good enough to go and win the game against a team who have lots of attacking options, against a team who have found winning pretty straight forward this season and done have it with minimal fuss.

"So we've got to try to find a way of finding a balance between attacking and defending and enjoying the game.

"We'll go into the cup final feeling we can win that regardless of the result at Pittodrie.

"We have three players out. We have 16-year-old Dean Campbell in the squad and 17-year-old Seb Ross alongside young Frank Ross and Scott Wright.

"We've got tight numbers. We have three unavailable on Friday night and we will have three unavailable for Ibrox during the week because Jonny Hayes is suspended.

"It is an area of the pitch - that middle area - where we don't have bundles of options and we have to make do and try to get a result."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "If it is like all the other games we've had against them - we've played Aberdeen four times this season already - it will be a very tough game.

"I really enjoyed it the last time we went up there. It was competitive, but we came through with a clean sheet.

"I think that Derek's done an outstanding job up there.

"Having been here this season and seen up close the work that he's done, you take into respect they don't have a training ground, and how he's been able to make them as competitive as they have been, how he has moulded a team of players together to be that consistent.

"I remember back in pre-season, the drums were being banged out about Rangers going on to win this league or be the closest rivals to Celtic, but Aberdeen are nine points ahead of Rangers and will finish in second place and that is because of the great work that Derek has done.

"So we anticipate a tough game, as they have been in all the other games.

"My main objective is the Scottish Cup final. However, we go into Friday's game with a big determination to win."