Nacho Novo: Glentoran release former Rangers striker after one season with club

Nacho Novo was red carded in Glentoran's 3-0 home defeat by Crusaders on 14 January

Glentoran have released former Rangers striker Nacho Novo after the 38-year-old scored four goals in 26 games for the East Belfast club.

Novo arrived at Glentoran last summer but struggled to make an impression.

The Spaniard's closing period at the Oval saw him handed a six-match ban for an attempted head-butt which was later halved to three games.

"We thank Nacho for his commitment and wish him well for the future," said a Glentoran statement.

Novo's suspension came after he clashed with Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell in a game on 14 January.

The protracted saga only came to an conclusion in late March when the ban was halved.

A few weeks after his arrival at Glentoran, Novo was warned by police that he was under a death threat from dissident republicans.

Novo remained at the Oval and he was a popular figure in East Belfast, with his charitable efforts coming in for much praise.