Luke Chambers: Ipswich Town captain signs new deal

Luke Chambers has scored four goals from defence this season

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has signed a new two-year contract at the Championship club.

The 31-year-old defender has made 240 appearances for 16th-placed Town since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2012, including 47 this season.

Chambers reportedly nearly left Town to return to Forest in January.

"I never envisaged leaving. The last six months have been a bit strange," he said. "Now we want to be fighting in and around the play-offs next year."

The news of Chambers' fresh deal comes after Ipswich announced that youngsters Michael Crowe, Monty Patterson, Shane McLoughlin, Chris Smith, James Blanchfield and George Fowler have all had 12-month options on their current contracts taken up by the club.