Port Vale: Burslem IT company Synectics Solutions make offer for relegated club

Port Vale were recently relegated from League One

Relegated Port Vale have received an offer from a Burslem-based IT company to buy the League One club.

Following owner Norman Smurthwaite's decision to stand down as chairman, Synectics Solutions have made an offer of £1.25m, reports BBC Radio Stoke.

That is the same figure Smurthwaite and his former business partner Paul Wildes paid when they bought Port Vale out of administration in November 2012.

Synectics Solutions is owned by Kevin and Carol Shanahan, from Stafford.

They moved the business from Newcastle-under-Lyme to Hamil Road, Burslem, close to Vale Park, two years ago.

They say they would not have to borrow money to buy the club and have the funds to run it.

Smurthwaite has previously said that he has put £3.7m worth of loans into Port Vale since he has been the owner.

Vale, who confirmed the appointment of Michael Brown as their manager on Wednesday, were relegated last Sunday after four seasons in League One.

Vale midfielder Reeves signs new deal

Billy Reeves started both Vale's final two games of the season, from which they earned four points

Port Vale midfielder Billy Reeves has become the second player to agree a new deal with Vale since relegation to League Two was confirmed.

The 20 year-old Welshman has signed a one-year contract, with an option to extend it when it expires in June 2018.

Reeves, who follows the lead set by Danny Pugh on Thursday, has made 12 appearances, eight of them as substitute, since making his debut at Southend in early March.