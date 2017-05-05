Women's FA Cup Final: Wembley set for new competition-record crowd

Last year's Women's FA Cup final crowd of 32,912 broke the previous competition record

SSE Women's FA Cup Final Date: Saturday, 13 May Venue: Wembley Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, plus updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

The Women's FA Cup Final is set for a new competition-record crowd at Wembley, with 34,500 tickets already sold eight days before the 2017 final.

Top-flight sides Birmingham City and Manchester City will meet at the national stadium on Saturday, 13 May.

The attendance is now set to surpass the 32,912 that saw Arsenal Ladies beat Chelsea 1-0 in the 2016 final.

Wembley staged the event for the first time in 2015 and is set to continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

Birmingham - who won the trophy at Ashton Gate in 2012, in front of fewer than 9,000 people - are in their second final, while Women's Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City are yet to win the competition.

The 2016 Women's Super League One champions beat Liverpool in this year's semi-finals, while Birmingham knocked out 2015 winners Chelsea on penalties.