Josh Thomas: Cheltenham Town youngster signs first professional deal

Former Hereford youngster Josh Thomas is yet to make his first-team debut for Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town midfielder Josh Thomas has signed his first professional deal with the League Two club.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Gloucestershire outfit's academy.

He captained Cheltenham's under-18 side this season and had a loan spell at non-league North Leigh, but will switch to first-team training from June.

The Robins are 20th in League Two with one match remaining this term, away at already-promoted Portsmouth on Saturday.