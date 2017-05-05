Daniel Powell: Northampton Town sign former MK Dons winger

Daniel Powell scored three goals in 27 appearances for MK Dons this season

League One side Northampton Town have signed former MK Dons winger Daniel Powell on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old scored 46 goals in 270 matches for the Dons, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2015 but was unable to prevent them from being relegated at the first attempt.

But he was released by the Buckinghamshire side this summer having graduated through the club's academy.

Powell said that he turned down offers at other clubs to sign for Cobblers.

Northampton manager Justin Edinburgh told the club website: "Despite only being in his mid-20s, he has a wealth of experience in League One and the Championship and he provides qualities I feel we need more of in the squad.

"He offers pace and width, he is direct and he is a threat to defenders. He is unpredictable, he is the sort of player who keeps supporters on the edge of their seats and I think he is a very good signing for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.