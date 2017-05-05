Premier League, Scottish Premiership and Championship team news and previews

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Gary Warren, Hull City defender Harry Maguire and Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes in action for their respective clubs

All the latest team news and stats for Saturday and Sunday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Saturday, 6 May (all times BST, 15:00 unless stated)

Premier League

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (12:30)

Bournemouth v Stoke City

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

Hull City v Sunderland

Leicester City v Watford

Swansea v Everton

Scottish Premiership

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton (12:15)

Celtic v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Motherwell v Ross County

Sunday, 7 May (all times BST, 12:00 unless stated)

Premier League

Liverpool v Southampton (13:30)

Arsenal v Manchester United (16:00)

Scottish Premiership

Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:15)

Hearts v Aberdeen (15:00)

Championship

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City v Birmingham City

Burton Albion v Reading

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Barnsley

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Rotherham United v Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Wolverhampton v Preston North End

