Watch goals and saves from the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017.

The five nominees are Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl, Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta and Canada and Portland Thorns' Christine Sinclair.

The winner will be decided by fans from across the world, who have until 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday 15 May to vote for their choice.

Make your vote and watch profiles of all five nominees here.

