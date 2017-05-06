Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay determined to earn Scotland chance

Liam Lindsay is the only player outside the Premiership's top two clubs to make PFA Scotland's team of the year

Partick Thistle's Liam Lindsay says he will seize the opportunity to play international football, if and when a Scotland call-up comes his way.

The Jags defender is the only player outwith Celtic and Aberdeen to make the PFA's Premiership team of the year.

"It's up to [national boss] Gordon Strachan to decide but obviously I want to play for Scotland," Lindsay said.

"As a kid that's your dream and I want to do that. Whenever it comes, I'll be ready - if it comes."

Lindsay, 21, had voiced his surprise and disappointment at receiving no recognition at any level for Scotland.

But after helping Thistle to a top-six finish - their highest since 1981 - the centre-back feels he has garnered the highest possible praise this week from his fellow professionals, as the sole representative from the 10 Premiership clubs below the top two in the team of the year.

"It's brilliant," Lindsay added. "Obviously it's the players that are choosing, so it's players I'm up against week in, week out, so it's kind of the biggest compliment you can get, really.

"It felt like I've had a great season. Maybe the first half I was a bit slow starting but as the season went on we started picking up results. Getting in the top six has helped me get this as well so it's been a brilliant season."

Lindsay's boss Alan Archibald, who is among the nominees for the PFA manager of the year award, is thrilled the defender is so highly-rated by his peers, and thinks a growing maturity this season has helped him develop quicker

"On the ball he's got better," Archibald said. "He's got real game awareness now, a lot more game awareness. He still has to learn a lot. I think he can get better still, turn himself into a man and protect himself.

"He got a broken nose earlier in the season just with being too honest, with not looking after himself when it comes to going and winning headers because he's just a big, honest pro.

"He's getting better and better all the time. One slight criticism: he should probably have more goals. Albeit, he has seven, he'll tell you himself he should be in double figures."