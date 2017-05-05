BBC Sport - Institute beat Ballyclare to seal play-off against Carrick

Institute qualify for play-off against Carrick Rangers

Institute have a chance to return to the Irish Premiership after an absence of two years following their victory over Ballyclare Comrades in the Championship play-off.

Kevin Deery's men won the second leg 3-1 at home after losing the first at Dixon Park 1-0.

Institute now play Carrick Rangers over two legs with a place in next season's Premiership the prize for the winners.

Top videos

Video

Institute qualify for play-off against Carrick Rangers

Video

Predictions have let me down - Bolt

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Title race is not over - Pochettino

Video

It feels great to be safe - Bilic

Video

Best five baskets as Newcastle beat Worcester

Video

Benitez must manage 'expectations'

Audio

Are Ireland Ready for Test Cricket?

Video

Third place is in our hands - Guardiola

Video

Could Defoe leave Sunderland for Palace?

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Top Stories