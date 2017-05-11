Manchester City v Leicester City

Craig Shakespeare has ensured Leicester's Premier League survival in style since replacing Claudio Ranieri.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and defender John Stones face fitness tests on their respective muscular problems.

Manager Pep Guardiola is without long-term injury victims Claudio Bravo and Ilkay Gundogan.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater will miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

Robert Huth is doubtful because of a foot problem, while injured captain Wes Morgan remains sidelined.

John Motson: "A win for Manchester City will edge them closer to Champions League qualification, which would rescue a disappointing first season under boss Pep Guardiola.

"However, they face a Leicester side that have been something of a bogey team to City of late, and who have been in such sensational form since Craig Shakespeare took over.

"They've scored two or more goals in eight out of 10 matches under him to comfortably secure their survival.

"He has done more than enough to be given the job long-term, but he faces a difficult summer to keep hold of their prize assets Riyad Mahrez, Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "There are four amazing teams fighting for the last two Champions League places.

"It will be a big, big battle until the last game.

"Hopefully United can focus on the Europa League and forget a little bit about the Premier League and then next season we can have five English teams in the Champions League, which would be amazing."

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on his future: "I haven't had any talks and I don't expect to [yet].

"The contract states until the end of the season and I think I have stated many times we will sit down at the end of the season, which I am comfortable with.

"I don't think you can take anything for granted in football. I have a contract as an assistant manager after the end of the season."

Leicester took four points off Manchester City last season and were 4-2 winners at the King Power Stadium in December.

The Foxes haven't won three matches in a row against City for 50 years dating back to March 1967.

Leicester have won five of their last six top-flight matches away at Manchester City, with their only defeat coming in March 2015.

City have lost just one of their last 14 games, winning seven and drawing six.

Pep Guardiola's side have only lost one league game at home this season, but they have drawn seven of their 17 matches.

If City win and Manchester United lose at Tottenham, they will guarantee finishing ahead of their city rivals in four consecutive league seasons for the first time since 1971-72 to 1974-75.

Kevin de Bruyne has provided a league-high 15 assists this season. He has also hit the woodwork seven times, more than any other player.

Sergio Aguero needs two more goals to reach 20 in the Premier League this season and become only the fifth player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive campaigns. Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Harry Kane have all achieved the feat.

Leicester have earned 22 points from 10 games under manager Craig Shakespeare; only Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, with 24, has a better record in that time. The Foxes only took 21 points from their first 25 fixtures under Claudio Ranieri this season.

They have lost 16 league matches this campaign, the most of any reigning Premier League champion.

The Foxes have won only two of their last 20 away matches in the league.

Jamie Vardy has scored seven times in his last 10 league games, after just five in his first 22 this campaign. Three of those five came against Manchester City when he scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick in December.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 18% Probability of home win: 69% Probability of away win: 13%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.