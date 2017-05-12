Bournemouth v Burnley

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is targeting a highest-ever top-flight finish

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is expected to be available on Saturday after a calf problem.

Ryan Fraser is nursing an Achilles complaint and will be assessed, while Benik Afobe is still sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Burnley's Michael Keane missed last week's draw with West Brom because of a calf injury but has returned to training and should be fit.

His defensive partner Ben Mee is likely to miss out again with a shin injury.

Martin Fisher: "Before a ball had been kicked in August, Bournemouth and Burnley had both been picked by plenty of pundits to be among the favourites to go down.

"In fact, neither side has even seriously flirted with the relegation issue and to be safe with two games left to play represents a magnificent effort.

"It's Burnley's highest placing since the days of Leighton James, Ray Hankin and Alan Stevenson in 1975, while just one more point will cement Bournemouth's best ever finish in their 118-year history.

"A Cherries win is long overdue in this fixture. The last came in November 1998 when an even fresher-faced Eddie Howe starred in their defence."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We try and improve every year, that has been our big way of working really, trying to develop players to improve the team, and step by step we have been able to do that.

"This year the objective was to improve on the 42 points and 16th (place) which we had achieved the season before. Now we have got two games left to try to do that."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think the key marker for me, without judging everyone else, is that it was only the first game of the season when we were in the bottom three.

"That's a fantastic marker for a side that was given no chance.

"Historically we have a strong way of finishing seasons and we want to finish this season strong as well."

Burnley's form has picked up in the past couple of weeks but Bournemouth always look good going forward and they will be confident of getting a goal, so let's go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Burnley are unbeaten in seven meetings in all competitions since a 5-0 away defeat in the third tier in November 1998 (W4, D3).

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall played in the club's 1-0 home defeat by Burnley in the third tier in February 2000.

This is the first Premier League meeting between these clubs on the south coast. Burnley won 3-2 at Turf Moor last December.

The Cherries have taken seven points out of the last possible nine and have only lost twice in 10 matches (W4, D4).

However, they have conceded 19 goals in their last 10 league games at the Vitality Stadium, keeping only two clean sheets.

Bournemouth have scored four Premier League own goals in 2017.

Joshua King's tally of 12 Premier League goals since the turn of the year is only fewer than Harry Kane (13) and Romelu Lukaku (14) prior to the latest round of fixtures.

This is already Burnley's best Premier League season, with 40 points and 11 wins.

The Clarets could win successive Premier League away games for only the second time, having done so at the end of 2014-15.

Their tally of seven points in away fixtures represents 17.5% of their overall total, the lowest proportion by a Premier League side this season.

Sam Vokes has netted three goals in his last three league games, as many as in his previous 24.

Stephen Ward has found the net in his last two league matches against the Cherries, doing so for Brighton in January 2014 and Burnley in the reverse fixture this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 51% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.