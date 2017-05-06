Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Tierney, Chelsea, Rangers, Alves, Sumaila

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chelsea are considering a move for 19-year-old Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who could have an asking price of £17m. (Daily Mail)

Cagliari's Bruno Alves, the 35-year-old defender who was part of Portugal's successful Euro 2016-winning squad, is a signing target for Rangers manager and compatriot Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Express)

Alves joined Cagliari last year

Meanwhile, Caixinha is pursuing a deal to bring Ghana defender and free agent Rashid Sumaila, 24, to Ibrox, having had him on loan at Al-Gharafa in Qatar from Kuwait's Al-Qadisa last year. (Daily Mail)

And Caixinha, 46, insists Rangers will provide a credible challenge to Premiership champions Celtic next term. (Daily Record)

The Rangers manager, who has been in charge for seven matches, admits the job at Ibrox is tougher than he expected. (Sun)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro insists his side will do "everything we can" to ensure they mark the last match at Tynecastle before the main stand is demolished with a victory against Aberdeen on Sunday. (Scotsman)

The mains stand at Tynecastle will be renovated this summer

Celtic's on-loan winger Patrick Roberts, 20, is prepared to throw all his energies into becoming a first-team player at parent club Manchester City next season after 18 months in Glasgow. (National - subscription required)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says the Dons were "an absolute irrelevance" when he first took over but is now delighted to see some of his players being nominated for awards. (Herald - subscription required)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend, who will leave the Glasgow Warriors head coach role after Saturday's meeting with Edinburgh to take up the Scotland job, has issued a "must do better" message to the country's two pro-teams for next season. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne has urged his team-mates to "believe" they can overturn a 25-12 deficit to retain the 1872 Cup - with Saturday's Pro12 meeting doubling as the second leg of the trophy. (Herald - subscription required)