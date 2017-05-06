Sean Dyche: Doubters gave Burnley 'no chance' of Premier League survival

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche delighted as Burnley reach 40 points

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side have proved the doubters who gave them "no chance" of avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season wrong.

They effectively secured safety after drawing with West Brom to move six points above the drop with two to play.

The Clarets have not survived a season in the top flight since 1974-75, having been relegated from the Premier League on both their previous attempts.

"Statistically, 40 points is a big marker," said Dyche.

"We were given no chance at the start of the season, so I'm pleased with the players. We are not definitely safe yet but you would suggest that we are."

Dyche was in charge when Burnley were last relegated in 2014-15, but returned the Clarets to the top flight at the first time of asking.

"The foundations we have put in over a period of time have paid us back," he added. "Everyone knows what they are doing, we are well organised.

"Other teams have more budget, more money than us but we just focus on ourselves. For a team like us to reach 40 points with two games to go is a good achievement."

Allardyce not after any favours

Sam Allardyce says he wants Crystal Palace to secure Premier League safety by beating Hull City next week and not rely on favours from other teams.

Palace are not safe yet after a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City left them in 16th spot with two games left.

The Eagles have now lost three consecutive games without scoring since coming from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on 23 April.

Allardyce's side have a four-point safety cushion but can still be caught by Hull and Swansea.

"It's our responsibility to try to beat Hull next week," said the Palace boss after their biggest loss of the season.

"I want to win that one, there is no way I want other people to be slipping up and us staying safe because of that. I want to win it and do it ourselves."

Hull, who visit Selhurst Park on 14 May, dropped back into the relegation zone following a surprise 2-0 home defeat by relegated Sunderland and Swansea's 1-0 win over Everton.

"Ultimately there was big tension in some of the team. We need to be calm in some moments," said Hull boss Marco Silva.

"When you don't do this you start to lose focus and we conceded two from set-pieces. Now is the moment to rest and analyse.

"It's an important moment for us. We didn't achieve what wanted from match but we have two more games."

Swansea players treat fans to Sunderland tickets

Swansea's fate now lies in their own hands, with Paul Clement's side travelling to Championship-bound Sunderland next Saturday.

Both defender Alfie Mawson and Clement said the atmosphere played a key role during Swansea's win over Everton, with captain Leon Britton initiating a plan for the players to pay for the tickets of up to 3,000 fans next week.

"I think it's a fantastic idea," said Clement. "It's a shame we can't bring everyone. It's great that it has been done and organised by the players."

Swansea have now taken seven points from their past three games, after picking up just one in the six before that, but Clement is taking nothing for granted against the Black Cats.

"We have to make sure we are absolutely focused to get a good result next week," he added.

"We are confident we can go anywhere and get a result with the form we're in."

Cherries and Potters target top half

Hull's defeat meant a point for Bournemouth against Stoke City was enough to secure Eddie Howe's side Premier League football for a third successive season.

The Cherries are up to 10th in the table, with Howe saying a top-half finish is their next target.

"It means everything to the club to establish ourselves in the Premier League," said Howe. "It is an incredibly tough league as we found this year.

"We have the same points total as last year so now we are looking to beat that and try and finish in the top 10."

Stoke could also still finish in the top eight, with four points separating Mark Hughes' 13th-placed Potters and West Brom in eighth.

"You saw the result for West Ham last night [a 1-0 win against Tottenham]," said Hughes.

"By getting the three points they went up six places, it shows how close the middle group is."

Mazzarri 'not thinking about own future'

A 3-0 hammering at Leicester means Watford, level with Burnley on 40 points albeit with a game in hand, are yet to make mathematically certain of their Premier League future.

However, manager Walter Mazzarri says the Hornets have already reached their objective this season.

"We are disappointed and I'm sorry for our fans," said the Italian.

"I am very sorry to lose 3-0 against this team. They punished us for stupid individual mistakes. You wouldn't commit these mistakes if you had more experience. We have a very young squad.

"I am not thinking about my future. We managed to get to 40 points with six matches left, that was our objective, maybe the players were a bit tired."