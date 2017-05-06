BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Newry City close gap on leaders Linfield

Newry City close gap on leaders Linfield

Newry City draw 2-2 away to Sion Swifts in Castlederg to close the gap on leaders Linfield at the top of the NIFL Danske Bank Women's Premiership by one point.

In the north Belfast Derby at Seaview, Crusaders had a convincing 3-0 win over neighbours Cliftonville and Glentoran put six goals past Ballymena All-Stars in a comfortable win at Ashfield in East Belfast.

Linfield still lead by two points and have a game in hand at the top of the league table.

Top videos

Video

Newry City close gap on leaders Linfield

Video

Rohler joins greats with 'unbelievable' javelin throw

Video

Usain Bolt: The Final Chapter

Video

Rashid stars as England beat Ireland

Video

Race for Europe tougher in England - Guardiola

Video

Meet the nominees for BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017

Video

Ratchford's sublime step for England try

Video

Hull defeat gave Swans a lift - Clement

Video

Hull players lost focus - Silva

Video

Howe targets top 10 as Cherries confirm top-flight status

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Shakespeare pleased with 'scrappy' win

Video

Very difficult day for us all - Allardyce

Top Stories