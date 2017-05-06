Newry City draw 2-2 away to Sion Swifts in Castlederg to close the gap on leaders Linfield at the top of the NIFL Danske Bank Women's Premiership by one point.

In the north Belfast Derby at Seaview, Crusaders had a convincing 3-0 win over neighbours Cliftonville and Glentoran put six goals past Ballymena All-Stars in a comfortable win at Ashfield in East Belfast.

Linfield still lead by two points and have a game in hand at the top of the league table.