Hibernian: Emotional boss Neil Lennon 'glad to deliver' Championship title

Hibernian clinched the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the Premiership at the third time of asking

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon said he was "glad to deliver" the season's aim of winning the Scottish Championship.

Under Lennon's stewardship, Hibs have ended their three-year absence from Scotland's top-flight.

A final-day draw with St Mirren did not dampen the mood at Easter Road, as the home players celebrated their title win before a capacity crowd.

"I was quite emotional this morning thinking about all these scenes," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"What a club. I've really taken to it, I'm really proud today. I've had it before in my career but to do it here is pretty special. The fans have been amazing all season - there's a real connection between the players and supporters.

"These boys will go down in the history of the club. It's a day to be really enjoyed. I'm really proud of the players, the people I work for and with, it's been a long season but very rewarding.

"I'm just glad to deliver. When you set out to achieve a priority, it's a great achievement and I'm very, very proud to achieve it."

Hibernian have experienced a turbulent period in the second tier, suffering promotion play-off defeats at the hands of Rangers and Falkirk.

The Leith side reached last year's League Cup final, in which they were beaten by Ross County, but ended their 114-year wait for the Scottish Cup in seismic fashion with victory over Rangers.

Lennon hailed the backing of the Hibernian supporters

That triumph sparked a rise in season ticket sales and home attendances, with an average of more than 15,000 supporters flocking to Easter Road in the league this season.

"You've got to enjoy these moments," Lennon added. "The players are all here with their families, and family's the most important thing. They're the ones when the door shuts they put their arm around, when things are well or not so well.

"They've earned every minute of this, and to be fair, I can't thank the fans enough. There's never been any dissenting voices this season, even when we had a little patchy run, they stayed with us the whole way."