Swansea City: Players to pay for fans' tickets at Sunderland

Hull defeat gave Swans a lift - Clement

Swansea will cover the cost of 3,000 away tickets for the club's match at Sunderland next Saturday.

Swans boss Paul Clement said after his team's crucial 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday: "It is a shame we can't bring all the fans.

"The players paying for the supporters' tickets came from Leon Britton and I thought it was a brilliant idea.

"That's been done by the players and led by Leon and we hope they get up there safely."

Fernando Llorente scored the only goal as Swansea's win combined with Hull's defeat against already-relegated Sunderland saw the Welsh club climb out of the bottom three with two games remaining.

Britton has not been a regular in recent weeks but started against the Toffees, and Clement added: "Leon was fantastic and he has been really great ever since I have been at the club.

"The fact he didn't play until the Stoke game, yet remained so professional and supported the players and did that even when he was out the squad.

"He helped me as club captain. He came in, did his job and you can see he has a fantastic connection with the crowd. It was really nice to see."

Paul Clement acknowledges Swansea supporters after his side's massive 1-0 win over Everton at the Liberty Stadium

Britton himself, who has made more than 500 appearances for the Welsh club, said he was often amazed by the Swansea supporters.

"The support we've had at home and away has been amazing considering how tough it's been at times," Britton told Swansea's official website.

"That support has been there not just over the course of this season, but for a number of years.

"If there was ever a time that we need one another more than ever, it's now, over these last few games of the campaign.''

A positive weekend

Clement said the victory over Everton has given his players a huge lift, but insisted the job is not yet finished.

Swansea still have to travel to Sunderland before facing West Brom on the final day, while Hull face relegation rivals Crystal Palace before entertaining Tottenham Hotspur.

"It was a fantastic win for us at this stage in the season, when the stakes are so high," Clement added.

"I had a feeling the atmosphere would be good and I thought they were unbelievable today, getting behind the players against a really good team.

"We knew they (Hull) would play first and we said in the meeting that whatever happened, we needed to win.

"The message was we have an opportunity, don't waste it. It ended up being a positive weekend, but we know how quickly it can swing the other way."